Facebook has demanded that New York University pull the plug on a research project into the platform's targeting practices for political ads, saying it is a violation of terms to collect user data.

"A week ago, Facebook sent me a (cease and desist order) asking us to take down AdObserver and delete our data. The public has a right to know how political ads are targeted, so we will not be complying with this request," Laura Edelson, a PhD student and researcher with NYU Ad Observatory, said in a post on Friday.

With just 10 days until the US election, Facebook is being sharply scrutinized for the role it plays in campaigning, and the way candidates and political groups use the social media network to influence voters.

AdObserver

The researchers are collecting information using an extension, or plugin, called AdObserver that can be installed on a web browser and copies Facebook ads into a public database.

Edelson and others are tracking information such as which profiles are targeted by which types of ads.

"We informed NYU months ago that moving forward with a project to scrape people's Facebook information would violate our terms," Facebook spokesman Joe Osborne said.