Iraqi protesters gather in central Baghdad's Tahrir Square to mark the first year of public demonstrations that began on October 1 last year and peaked on October 25 against unemployment, corruption and incompetence in public services.

Large-scale demonstrations are expected to be held on Sunday in Baghdad as well as southern provinces.

Demonstrations will also be held in Alawi, close to Tahrir Square, as well as the protected Green District, where government buildings and foreign mission offices are located.

Security forces have increased military checkpoints and major bridges near the area are also closed to traffic.

At least 600 people were killed in last year's public demonstrations by security forces.

Snipers had allegedly been placed in some buildings close to the demonstration sites.