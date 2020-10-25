WORLD
Iraqis mark anniversary of October 25 protests with more demonstrations
Large-scale protests are expected throughout Iraq demanding basic services, job creation, an end to foreign interference and corruption.
Iraqi demonstrators gather to mark the first anniversary of the anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq October 25, 2020. / Reuters
Hatem ShurrabHatem Shurrab
October 25, 2020

Iraqi protesters gather in central Baghdad's Tahrir Square to mark the first year of public demonstrations that began on October 1 last year and peaked on October 25 against unemployment, corruption and incompetence in public services.

Large-scale demonstrations are expected to be held on Sunday in Baghdad as well as southern provinces. 

Demonstrations will also be held in Alawi, close to Tahrir Square, as well as the protected Green District, where government buildings and foreign mission offices are located. 

Security forces have increased military checkpoints and major bridges near the area are also closed to traffic.

At least 600 people were killed in last year's public demonstrations by security forces. 

Snipers had allegedly been placed in some buildings close to the demonstration sites.

Iraqis are demanding full disclosure of those responsible for the killing of civilians in last year's protests, as well as their backers, and want them to be punished.

The 25 October demonstrations, which were the largest demonstrations in Iraq after 2003 and continued for a long time, and had led to the resignation of the government headed by Adil Abdulmehdi.

The current Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kazimi, announced the establishment of a commission to capture and punish those who killed the demonstrators, but the commission has not yet come to a conclusion.

