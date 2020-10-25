POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Melbourne Cup to go ahead without spectators
Within government and public health guidelines, the Victoria Racing Club conceded it would not be possible to allow some sort of crowd on November 3.
Melbourne Cup to go ahead without spectators
Winner Rekindling, left, ridden by jockey Corey Brown and second placed Johannes Vermeer right with Jockey Ben Melham onboard race to the finish line in the Melbourne Cup, Melbourne, Australia, November 7, 2017. / AP
By Ayşe Nur Dok
October 25, 2020

Organisers have announced that Australia's Melbourne Cup horse race will go ahead next month but without crowds due to coronavirus restrictions.

First run in 1861, it is a cultural institution and up to 100,000 well-dressed punters usually flock to Flemington, with boozy parties held nationwide and the winning horse instantly becoming a household name in Australia.

But despite hopes that some sort of crowd would still be allowed on November 3, within government and public health guidelines, the Victoria Racing Club conceded it would not be possible.

"While we are very disappointed not to be able to welcome our members and racegoers to Cup Week, we understand the (Victorian) government's commitment to keeping our community safe," chairman Amanda Elliott said in a statement on Sunday.

"We also recognise the need for certainty and clarity for our patrons."

Impact of coronavirus on events

Victoria state has been battling a resurgence of Covid-19, with Melbourne's five million people under stay-at-home restrictions for three months.

Case numbers have dwindled in recent weeks with only a handful of daily infections, and some lockdown rules were relaxed last week.

READ MORE:Australia's Victoria state postpones lifting measures after virus spike

RECOMMENDED

But big-ticket sporting events in Melbourne have been hit hard with the Australian Rules grand final played outside the city on Saturday for the first time in over a century.

This year's Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne was cancelled at the last minute in March as the virus first emerged in the city.

Organisers are confident cricket's Boxing Day Test in December -- this year featuring India -- and the Australian Open tennis Grand Slam in January will go ahead.

But whether fans are allowed remains to be seen.

READ MORE:Global Covid-19 infections surge past 43M – latest updates

READ MORE:Australia's Vow and Declare wins Melbourne Cup thriller

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
MSF rejects Israeli demand for staff lists to access Gaza, citing safety concerns
Iraq intensifies diplomatic push to defuse escalating US-Iran tensions
Israel to reopen Rafah crossing after two-year shutdown of Gaza–Egypt border
Trump nominates Kevin Warsh as next US Federal Reserve chair
Türkiye opposes military action against Iran, backs peaceful resolution: Fidan
41 militants killed in Pakistan army's twin raids in country's southwest
Myanmar air strikes killed at least 170 civilians during election: UN
Ukraine's Zelenskyy offers to halt energy strikes if Russia reciprocates
China vows to protect Hong Kong firm, CK Hutchison after Panama court voids port contracts
Türkiye is ready to mediate on tensions between US and Iran: Erdogan tells Pezeshkian
Syrian government and YPG agree to ceasefire and integration — report
China announces support for Cuba after Trump's new oil tariff order
Trump weighs Iran strike despite intel saying no imminent nuclear threat — report
Venezuela enacts sweeping hydrocarbon reforms, urges airlines and investors to return
Israel kills three more Palestinians in Gaza despite truce entering next stage