Organisers have announced that Australia's Melbourne Cup horse race will go ahead next month but without crowds due to coronavirus restrictions.

First run in 1861, it is a cultural institution and up to 100,000 well-dressed punters usually flock to Flemington, with boozy parties held nationwide and the winning horse instantly becoming a household name in Australia.

But despite hopes that some sort of crowd would still be allowed on November 3, within government and public health guidelines, the Victoria Racing Club conceded it would not be possible.

"While we are very disappointed not to be able to welcome our members and racegoers to Cup Week, we understand the (Victorian) government's commitment to keeping our community safe," chairman Amanda Elliott said in a statement on Sunday.

"We also recognise the need for certainty and clarity for our patrons."

Victoria state has been battling a resurgence of Covid-19, with Melbourne's five million people under stay-at-home restrictions for three months.

Case numbers have dwindled in recent weeks with only a handful of daily infections, and some lockdown rules were relaxed last week.

