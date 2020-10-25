More than a dozen civilians, including women and children, have been killed in Egypt’s restive northern Sinai Peninsula over the past two weeks from explosive devices laid down in their homes by terrorists, security and medical officials said.

Daesh in July attacked several villages in the town of Bir al Abd, forcing people to flee their homes. The military then secured the villages in August and allowed residents to return to their homes a few weeks later, the officials said.

The militants, however, had laid booby traps in several houses that killed at least 14 people, including six from the same family late on Saturday, officials said.

The causalities included women and children.

At least ten others have been wounded since October 12 and were taken to the town’s hospital for treatment, they said. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to brief the media.

Restive area