Sunday, October 25, 2020

UK says 19,790 new infections

The UK has recorded 19,790 new Covid-19 infections and 151 deaths, official data showed.

New cases dipped from Saturday's 23,012, and the number of deaths within 28 days of a positive test was also down slightly from 174 the previous day.

France sees new daily record of cases

France set a new daily record for coronavirus infections with 52,010 recorded in 24 hours, official data has showed, topping 50,000 for the first time.

The Public Health France (SPF) authority said on Sunday that 116 people had died over the same period, bringing the total number of fatalities since the start of the outbreak to 34,761.

Turkey registers 2,017 more patients

Turkey has registered 2,017 virus patients over the past 24 hours, according to Health Ministry data.

The country’s overall tally now stands at 361,801, the ministry said.

Some 1,297 more patients recovered over the past day, raising the count to 314,390, while the death toll rose by 72 to reach 9,799.

Spain declares state of emergency

The Spanish government has declared a national state of emergency that includes an overnight curfew in hopes of not repeating the near-collapse of the country's hospitals.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said the decision to restrict free movement on the streets of Spain between 11 pm (2200 GMT) -6 am (0500 GMT) allows exceptions for commuting to work, buying medicine, and caring for elderly and young family members. He said the curfew takes effect Sunday night and would likely remain in place for six months.

The move came after Spain became the first EU member state to pass the grim milestone of one million cases.

Italy to shutter restaurants early

Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has tightened nationwide coronavirus restrictions after the country registered a record number of new cases, despite opposition from regional heads and street protests.

Cinemas, theatres, gyms and swimming pools must all close under the new rules, which come into force on Monday and run until November 24. Restaurants and bars will stop serving at 6:00 pm (1700GMT), Conte's office said.

Italy reported a new daily record of 21,273 cases with 128 deaths, health ministry figures showed.

Bulgarian premier contracts virus

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov has tested positive for coronavirus and would stay at home for any treatment for the time being, as recommended by his doctors.

Borissov, who met Keith Krach, US undersecretary of state for economic affairs on Friday, has informed the US Embassy in Sofia of the situation, the head of Sofia health inspectorate said.

The government press office said Borissov was able to carry out his duties and was in constant contact with his ministers.

Qatar signs deal to procure Moderna vaccine

Qatar has signed an agreement with drugmaker Moderna Inc to buy its potential Covid-19 vaccine as soon as it is approved and released for global use, state news agency QNA quoted a health official as saying.

"Negotiating early and securing a number of agreements enhances our chances of getting sufficient quantities of the vaccine early," said Abdullatif al Khal, chair of a national Covid-19 health group and head of infectious diseases at Hamad Medical Corporation.

Global Covid-19 infections surge past 43M

The total number of confirmed cases has surged past the 43 million mark, according to a worldometertally.

Over a 1.1 million people have died from the virus, while almost 32 million people have recovered.

The US is the hardest-hit country, followed by India and Brazil.

Malaysia's king rejects PM Muhyiddin's request to impose emergency rule

Malaysia's King Sultan Abdullah on Sunday rejected a proposal by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin for a state of emergency to be imposed because of the virus crisis.

The king believes the government has handled the pandemic well and is capable of continuing to manage the crisis under Muhyiddin, the palace said in a statement.

Muhyiddin had made the request following a resurgence in coronavirus cases and amid a power struggle for the premiership post, sources have told Reuters.

Hungary's daily tally tops 3,000 for first time

Hungary reported 3,149 new cases, its highest single-day tally and jumping above 3,000 for the first time, the government said.

The total number of cases rose to 59,247 in the country of 10 million, with 35 new deaths taking the total to 1,425.

Although cases have been rising sharply since late August, Hungary's nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban is seeking to avoid a repeat of the spring lockdown that sent the economy crashing by 13.6% in the second quarter.

Hungarian schools are operating as normal, and apart from closing borders to foreigners, the government has not imposed significant limitations on events.

Fauci says verdict on vaccine due soon

US infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said it would be clear whether a vaccine was safe and effective by early December, but that more widespread vaccination would not be likely until later in 2021.

"We will know whether a vaccine is safe and effective by the end of November, the beginning of December," Fauci told the BBC.

"When you talk about vaccinating a substantial proportion of the population, so that you can have a significant impact on the dynamics of the outbreak, that very likely will not be until the second or third quarter of the year."

Spain works on new state of emergency

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has called a Cabinet meeting to prepare a new state of emergency to stem surging infections, a move that could impose curfews and other restrictions across the country.

Sanchez’s government said Saturday night that a majority of Spain’s regional leaders have agreed to a new state of emergency and the meeting Sunday was to study its terms.

The state of emergency gives the national government extraordinary powers, including the ability to temporarily restrict basic freedoms guaranteed in Spain’s Constitution such as the right to free movement.

Spain’s government has already declared two state of emergencies during the pandemic. The first was declared in March to apply a strict home confinement across the nation, close stores and recruit private industry for the national public health fight. It was lifted in June after reigning in the contagion rate and saving hospitals from collapse.

Indonesia reports 3,732 new infections, 94 deaths

Indonesia reported 3,732 new infections, official data from the health ministry showed, taking the country's total number of cases to 389,712.

The data showed that the country had 94 additional deaths from the virus, taking the total number of fatalities to 13,299.

The government of Indonesia's capital city Jakarta said in a statement that it will extend mass social restriction measures introduced to curb the spread of the virus until November 8.

Czech Republic reports 12,472 new cases

The Czech Republic reported 12,472 new cases for October 24, its highest daily tally for a weekend day, when there are usually fewer tests, Health Ministry data showed.

The total number of cases rose to 250,797 in the country of 10.7 million, with 106 new deaths taking that total to 2,077.

UK considers reducing quarantine period for contacts

Officials in the UK government's coronavirus task force are considering reducing to seven or 10 days from 14 days the period that people must quarantine if they have been in contact with people infected with the illness, Sky News reported.

Like many other European countries, the UK is facing a surge in infections. It has so far reported 884,457cases with 44,795 deaths, according to a Reuters tally.

India's festive season spawns fears of renewed virus surge

Just weeks after India fully opened up from a harsh lockdown and began to modestly turn a corner by cutting new infections by near half, a Hindu festival season is raising fears that a fresh surge could spoil the hard-won gains.

The festivals draw tens and thousands of people, packed together shoulder-to-shoulder in temples, shopping districts and family gatherings, leading to concerns among health experts who warn of a whole new cascade of infections, further testing and straining India’s battered health care system.