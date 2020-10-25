The UK military has seized control of an oil tanker that dropped anchor in the English Channel after reporting it had seven stowaways on board who had become violent.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace and Home Secretary Priti Patel authorised the action in response to a police request, the British Ministry of Defence said. Police investigations will now continue, and initial reports confirmed the tanker's crew was safe and well, the ministry said.

“I commend the hard work of the armed forces and police to protect lives and secure the ship,'' Wallace said. “In dark skies and worsening weather, we should all be grateful for our brave personnel.''

Moves of the tanker

The incident began Sunday morning on the Libyan-registered tanker Nave Andromeda. The coast guard scrambled two helicopters to the scene, and authorities imposed a three-mile exclusion zone around the vessel.

The Nave Andromeda left Lagos, Nigeria, on October 6 and had been expected to dock in Southampton, England, at 1030 AM Sunday, according to ship-tracking website MarineTraffic.com. The tanker had been circling an area about five miles southeast of Sandown on the Isle of Wight since about 10 AM, tracking data showed.

Chris Parry, a retired Royal Navy rear admiral who is now a fellow at the Royal United Services Institute, told The Associated Press he suspects the stowaways grew violent as the tanker neared port, and the crew retreated to a secure area known as “the citadel” to retain control of the vessel.