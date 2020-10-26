Leicester City have won at Arsenal for the first time in 47 years, with substitute Jamie Vardy's late close-range header enough to secure victory in the Premier League at The Emirates.

The win lifted Brendan Rogers' side to fourth on 12 points, while the Gunners stay in 10th place on nine after six games.

Arsenal were left ruing their failure to score in the first half hour when they pushed forward time and again, racking up 10 shots and six corners to Leicester's one and zero respectively.

They had the ball in the net from a corner in the fourth minute but replays showed at least three players offside as Alexandre Lacazette flicked it past keeper Kasper Schmeichel.

The hosts then almost scored when Kieran Tierney whipped in a cross that captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang headed over.

They went even closer to opening the scoring a few minutes later when Alexandre Lacazette, standing in front of goal, somehow nodded another cross from Tierney wide of the far post.

Vardy, who came on with half an hour to play having missed Leicester's previous two games with a calf injury, broke the deadlock in the 80th minute, heading home Cengiz Under's cross.