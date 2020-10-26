France is attempting to stifle a growing boycott movement against its products by urging Middle Eastern dictators to ban retailers from pulling French goods.

A statement by the French foreign ministry called on Middle Eastern countries to prevent what it called a ‘radical minority’ from proceeding with the boycott.

Anger has simmered to boiling point across the Islamic world over recent attacks on Islam and Muslims by French President Emmanuel Macron and calls for boycott have grown as many Muslims find peaceful ways of conveying their anger.

French officials are attempting to disrupt the non-violent campaign despite the risk it could pose to activists.

Most French allies in the region, such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia, are absolute dictatorships and have used measures, such as torture and imprisonment, to silence dissent.

The statement also seems to contradict Macron’s recent statements on the importance of free speech and freedom of expression.

The French president’s campaign against the religion has escalated since the murder of a French school teacher after a row over the display of cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad during a lesson.

France responded to the killing by displaying insulting cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad on buildings across the country.

Instead of making the distinction between an extremist minority and the Muslim community, Macron and his ministers have framed the problem of extremism in the context of Islam itself.

Talking about the the issue of religious radicalism, Macron has claimed that ‘Islam was in crisis’ across the world and that Muslims in France were responsible for ‘Islamic separatism’ by refusing to integrate with wider society.

Planned measures to target Muslims include the banning of Arabic language classes and restrictions on the sale of halal food.

In a recent interview with the BFM channel, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin recently took aim at products aimed at fulfilling Muslim dietary requirements.

“It’s always shocked me to go into a supermarket and see that, when entering, there would be one type of ethnic food selection here and another one next to it,” Darmanin said.

The planned measures are in addition to existing restrictions on a woman’s right to wear the Islamic headscarf and the ban on the face covering that some Muslim women choose to wear.