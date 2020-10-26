The Mamut Art Project has been providing contemporary Turkish artists with a platform for eight consecutive years as well as holding portfolio reviews, consultations and communications for them, bringing artists together with art professionals and the public.

Last year, the Mamut Art Project was visited by close to 20,000 people. This year, the Mamut team met up one-on-one with more than 250 artists during portfolio days. The Mamut Art Project has evolved with the participation of more than 350 promising talents in the past seven years. For the 2020 edition, there were 1,500 applications from Turkey and abroad, setting a record.

For this year’s project, the five members of the jury selected 49 artists from among these applications. The jury comprises the Coordinator of Visual Arts and Visual Communication design Program Coordinator at Sabanci University, artist and musician Selcuk Artut, curator, writer, and director of SAHA Association Celenk Bafra, artist Asli Cavusoglu, founder of artSumer Gallery Asli Sumer, and OMM - Odunpazari Modern Museum founder and collector Erol Tabanca.

The Mamut Art Project was initially planning to hold the event in the spring at Kucukciftlik Park in Macka, Istanbul, a location that is about three times as big as the current space. Due to Covid-19, their plans had to be shelved and a revised edition planned. Now, visitors can make an appointment to see these works free of charge at the fourth floor of the Yapi Kredi Bomontiada space, with all the precautions taken against the virus.

The Mamut Art Project also aims to reach more art lovers by bringing the art online on their website starting October 27, 2020 as it introduces young and upcoming talent to the masses.