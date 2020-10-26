In 2014 Belen, a woman in her late 20s in northern Argentina’s Tucumán, went to hospital severely haemorrhaging. She was later sentenced to eight years in prison, after a court said she had an abortion. But Belén always insisted her innocence, saying she had suffered a miscarriage. The initial court ruling was later overturned. After a two year jail sentence, Belen was freed.

The latest available data for 2016 found that over 39,000 females like Belén were admitted to public hospitals due to health complications, resulting from abortions or miscarriages - with Human Rights Watch (HRW) describing the figures for illegal abortions likely to be higher.

Rights groups say Belen's case reflected part of the wider social injustice and stigmatisation that women in Argentina face.

Abortion remains a divisive topic in the predominantly Catholic country and like Belen, it can result in prison sentences for both pregnant women and doctors.

As such, Argentinian President Alberto Fernandez’s campaign pledge during elections had been to legalise abortion in Argentina.

“A state should protect citizens in general and women in particular. And in the 21st Century, every society needs to respect the individual choice of its members to decide freely about their bodies,” he told his first annual address in Congress. “Abortion happens, it's a fact.”

But abortion remains illegal in the country and is only permissible when there is a risk to the mother’s life, when a foetus is deformed or rape has occurred.

The Argentine government estimates that there are around 350,000 illegal abortions per year. But rights groups estimate figures could be closer to 500,000 representing an estimated 40 percent of all pregnancies.

Earlier this year, it appeared that Argentina was once again set to debate the possible legalisation of abortion - with the move coming two years after the rejection of a proposed bill in the Senate after clearing the lower house.

In early March, Fernández vowed to submit a bill to ensure the voluntary, legal and safe interruption of pregnancy for all women - within the first 14 weeks of pregnancy.

But shortly after this, Argentina recorded their first case of Covid-19 and entered into a strict lockdown which is still in place until November 8 - despite some reopening albeit with restrictions.

Pro-Choice in Argentina

Now pro-choice activists want Fernández to deliver on his pledge.

“The prohibition of abortion and the lack of access to safe, quality and free procedures constitute a violation of human rights,” said 30 year old student and activist Carla Vicario who has been campaigning for around six years. “We fervently believe that abortion is a right and that we are the owners of our bodies and the deciders of whether or not to become mothers.”

Carla is a member of ‘La Malona,’ a feminist collective formed in 2010 in Mendoza and ‘Territorias’ - another feminist collective based over 100km south of the region’s capital. Both groups form part of the wider 'National Campaign for the right to Legal, Safe and Free Abortion.’

In Argentina, the pandemic has complicated access to hospitals for patients suffering from non-Covid-19 related issues and has exposed pre-existing underlying healthcare issues.

In Mendoza, Carla says abortions are now being performed outside of the hospital with the pandemic creating “obstacles”.

“There have been many delays in the interruption processes,” she told TRT World.

In April, the national government had to issue a directive reminding the 23 provinces that access to abortion is an “essential service.”

Carla says that usually, females in Argentina seeking legal interruptions of their pregnancies, turn to the national reproductive healthcare service who make referrals to nearby hospitals. They then conduct checks on the patient and often provide ‘Misoprostol’, a medication used in early-term abortion.

But Carla says different provinces have different laws for this medication. “In Mendoza the situation is even more complex, as Misoprostol is not available over the counter, so if you cannot enter the hospital (to get it) and you cannot get this drug in pharmacies then women are more exposed to the black market.”

Carla says this is why these groups are seeking to provide care and support to those facing such issues. She says often, there is a lack of clear information, resulting in pregnant females desperately turning to “unsafe and risky practices for their health.”

“(In Argentina) we have a clandestine market with access to abortion, where it costs a lot of money and where women who have the resources pay for it. On the other hand we have a high level of social vulnerability due to abortions in unsafe conditions, ” explained Dr Gabriela Irrazábal, a sociologist and researcher with the National Scientific and Technical Research Council (CONICET) - an Argentine governmental agency.

“Put simply, those who have resources can access it and those who do not face unsafe conditions,” Irrazabal told TRT World.

As a result, one of the main causes of maternal death in Argentina over the last 30 years are abortion complications, with 35 deaths in 2018.

Irrazabal says many women seeking access to legal abortion, face significant obstacles, impacting both their physical and emotional wellbeing.

Rights groups say many face stigmatisation and delays, from conscientious objections by health professionals, to arbitrary hurdles being imposed such as summoning police or court reports - to criminal complaints being filed against them.

Carla says it leads to a “fear of criminalisation” and is keen to combat it. “As activists we accompany each female, we give answers and support, to guarantee their wishes. We see ourselves with this responsibility from the moment they contact us.”

“What we carry out is a feminist accompaniment for pregnant females who decide to interrupt their pregnancy. Currently this means informing them about access to ILE (Legal Interruption of Pregnancy), possible health workers and part of the Network of professionals for the right to decide (Campaign Members), who seek to create a pathway to interrupt (pregnancy),” she said.

At 28 years of age, Johanna decided to pursue a legal interruption of her pregnancy.“I had access to information and I knew that there were networks and organisations that accompanied pregnant women deciding to interrupt an unwanted pregnancy.”

“I felt that I was not alone,” said Johanna.

She was accompanied by ‘La Malona,’ Carla's feminist collective who helped Johanna with “care before, during and after abortion” and offered her counselling.

But Johanna says “errors” made by a gynaecologist’s recommendation in regards to her pregnancy interruption, resulted in an “unnecessary curettage” - a medical procedure to remove tissue or growths in the wall of the uterus

Nevertheless, she says the collective helped to create a safe environment.“My home abortion was my own decision, as ever accompanied by my friends. I was never afraid. I knew that doing it with pills was the safest method.”