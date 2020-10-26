The Interpol’s credibility is once again on the line as a top Emirati cop is vying to become the head of the international police agency.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has proposed that its police chief, Major General Nasser Ahmed al Raisi, be appointed for a four-year term as the next head of the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol).

“This is a mockery of Interpol if they appoint him as a director,” says Radha Stirling, founder of the consultancy Detained in Dubai, which helps people facing issues with the UAE law.

The UAE is one of the biggest abusers of the Interpol database and is behind regular issuance of the Red Notices, she tells TRT World.

Raisi already sits on an Interpol executive committee and the UAE will host the next general assembly where the decision for the next Interpol head will be announced.

Issued by Interpol from its headquarters in Lyon, France, a Red Notice is like an international arrest warrant that is circulated about its 194 member countries.

Stirling, who has been helping people for 12 years in dealing with Red Notices made on the insistence of the UAE, says most of the cases involve credit card and mortgage defaults.

The Notices are generally reserved for serious criminal offenders. But the UAE has increasingly used Interpol as an international debt collector.

In some cases, people who have a Red Warrant against them don’t even know about it. They find out only when they are questioned or detained at border checks such as the immigation at airports.

Over the years, there has been a sharp increase in the number of Red Notices, aided by online communication, which has allowed governments to quickly share information.