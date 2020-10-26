Mohammad Ikram, who was born without arms, hasn't let anything stop him from fulfilling his childhood dream of playing the game of snooker.

Ikram leans over the snooker table, his face at almost touching distance behind the white ball as he assesses his options, then knocks it with his bearded chin.

At the other end of the table a moment later, a red ball sinks into the corner pocket.

With a twist of the neck this way, or a lighter nudge another way, the 32-year-old Ikram has worked out how to pot snooker balls without the use of a cue stick.

He lives in a dusty rural town in the northeast of Pakistan in Punjab province.

Ikram remembers watching other children playing on dusty pool tables outside his home when he was a 10-year-old kid. He always wished one day he could also play the game, but just needed to work out how.

“At that time I wished I had arms so that I could play the game, too," Ikram told The Associated Press.

Eventually he devised his own style and later went to a nearby club, looking for a game.

“People didn’t believe me in the club that I could play with my chin,” he said, “but they gradually started admiring my skills when I started hitting the cue ball with the chin.”

'As good as any other snooker player'

Mohammad Nadeem, owner of the Cue Club in Samundri, recalled the time about 10 or 12 years ago when Ikram approached him with a request to play snooker.