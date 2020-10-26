Turkish police have arrested 28 people across the country over suspected links to the terror group Daesh, security sources have said.

Police arrested 18 suspects, all foreign nationals, in simultaneous anti-terror operations in the capital Ankara, said the source on Monday, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The police continue the search for two other suspects, it added.

Meanwhile, in Turkey's central Yozgat province, four suspects of Iraqi origin were caught, while six others, including so-called senior members of the terrorist organisation, were nabbed in the eastern Siirt province.

READ MORE: Germany, Netherlands to take back Daesh terrorists

Multiple assaults