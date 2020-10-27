Turkey has conducted a clean anti-terror operation by killing two YPG/PKK terrorists in the country's Hatay province near the border with Syria, officials said.

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Monday the two terrorists were involved in the explosion in Iskenderun district.

The explosion hit the town's Fener Street, which was closed to traffic after the incident.

Ambulances and police squads were dispatched to the area, while Hatay Governor Rahmi Dogan said that there were no civilian or military casualties in the incident.

He said one of the terrorists detonated himself whom security forces had pursued. The second one also was killed at the end of the police chase, Dogan added.

Terrorists were identified by authorities at a security checkpoint in Hatay's Payas district, Dogan said.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan commended Turkish security forces for the anti-terror operation, saying Turkey will continue to fight against terrorism within and beyond the country's borders.

