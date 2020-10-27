A total of 21 people have been killed in unrest in Guinea following a disputed presidential election last week, state television reported as international envoys attempted to soothe tensions in the West African nation.

The RTG state news channel said that 21 people had been killed since October 19, including officers of the security forces – six fewer than figures compiled by the opposition which claims 27 have died.

President Alpha Conde, 82, won a hotly contested October 18 election according to official results announced on Saturday, setting the stage for a controversial third term.

But his main opponent Cellou Dalein Diallo, 68, disputes the results. He claimed victory last week, citing data his activists gathered at individual polling stations.

Diallo's self-proclaimed victory led to a week of clashes between supporters and security forces across the nation.

The government had previous put the number of dead at 10.

A diplomatic delegation from the United Nations, African Union and the 15-nation Economic Community of West African States landed in Guinea Sunday in the aftermath of the unrest.

The envoys – who include ECOWAS Commission President Jean-Claude Kassi Brou and the UN special representative to West Africa, Mohamed Ibn Chambas – met several ministers and government officials on Monday.