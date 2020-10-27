On a typical humid Wednesday afternoon in the suburbs of Karachi, sixteen-year-old Imaan took a break from her gruesome study schedule for a quick power nap.

“It turned into a nightmare,” she remembers.

Barely an hour after dozing off, she was wide awake and unable to move. “It felt like I was glued to the bed. My mother and brother were in the same room, but I couldn’t even lift a finger let alone call for help.”

Some 6,600 kilometres away, Anita jolted awake in the wee hours of the night at her home in Nairobi. “I sensed someone in my room and panicked. I tried to get out of my bed but couldn’t move.” Anita tried to call for help but no words came out. “I snapped out of it after what seemed like an eternity.”

About one in five people across the globe have experienced being awake but unable to move, sensing an evil presence, feeling a crushing weight on their chest and gasping for breath, or an out-of-body experience. This experience is known as “sleep paralysis” – a term coined by Wilson in 1928.

Scientists today explain it as a basic brain glitch that occurs at the intersection between wakefulness and rapid eye movement (REM) sleep. When we fall asleep, our body alternates between Non-REM and REM sleep. “This transition is controlled by chemicals pushing us between sleep and wakefulness,” says neuroscientist Dr. Baland Jalal.

We have our most life-like dreams during REM sleep and to prevent us from acting them out, the brain temporarily paralyses the body. Occasionally, we wake up while under the “spell” of

REM paralysis. The timing and duration of sleep paralysis vary but three classic elements include sensing an evil presence (an intruder), feelings of suffocation (incubus), and an out-of-body experience – which is what Imaan experienced.

She vividly recollects sliding into the next room. “When I reached the storage room, I saw a dark figure lurking. It had a very evil vibe.” She remembers the fear but doesn’t recall how she made it back into her room.

Dr. Jalal and his colleague VS Ramachandran theorise that when realised you’re paralysed, the brain tells the body to move and carbon copies (cc) the message to the parietal lobes – a region that creates a sense of body image.

“Parietal lobes can “see” neurons sending commands but don’t detect any movements in your limbs. This affects how your brain creates your sense of self,” says Jalal, the Cambridge University professor. “Brain tries to clear the confusion by building a body image – fill in the blank, sort of like Google or auto-correct.”

This results in strange bodily hallucinations. “It may also affect your ability to distinguish between self and other,” continues Dr. Jalal. “As the barrier between self and other dissolves, you mistake your projected body for a separate entity with agency and intentions.”

A witch attack?

Sleep paralysis is terrifying because it cannot be explained away as merely a “bad dream” as it is experienced in wakefulness. Even after recurrent occurrences, the conviction of wakefulness cannot be denied.

Despite its prevalence, sleep paralysis remains a mystery with cultures across the world attributing it to paranormal activity, black magic, and mythical creatures.

Before the 15th century, a “nightmare” was synonymous with a spiritual attack believed to be orchestrated by a witch. The definition was later extended to “bad dreams”.

Henry Fuseli’s 1781 painting “The Nightmare” has been interpreted as the most “classical” pictorial representation of sleep paralysis for depicting a small creature sitting upon the chest of a sleeper.