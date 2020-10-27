Sudan was not "blackmailed" by the US when it agreed to normalise relations with Israel, the African nation's top general, Abdel Fattah al Burhan, has said

The White House's announcement on Friday of the normalisation of relations between Sudan and Israel came as Washington said it was removing Khartoum from a state sponsors of terrorism "blacklist."

"We were not blackmailed over normalisation," Burhan said in an interview on state TV.

But the general conceded the US had been one of the "catalysts for the decision" to normalise ties with Israel.

On Sunday, the Sudanese Foreign Ministry said US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had demanded normalisation with Israel with a view to removing Khartoum from the terror list during his visit to the Sudanese capital in August.

Burhan said "reconciliation" was "in the interest of Sudan."

"We are isolated and have suffered from sanctions," he said.