What did the representatives say?

Speaking at the news conference for Co Production, BKM CEO Zumrut Arol Bekce says “Ortak Yapim (Co Production) is a project that gives morale. Ever since the idea emerged every step of our efforts has been exciting for all of us. If you consider the last eight months, in addition to the uncertain and difficult times the world has gone through, the culture, art and entertainment industries suffered a big blow. It was quite difficult [to go through a period] in the world and not just in Turkey when stages, cinemas shut down, yet everything else remained open.”

She goes on to say: “But instead of giving up we had faith that everything would recover next year and trusted in art, embracing this project and our own projects, keeping our production going without giving up on life. We await the days that theatres will fill up again with healthy and enthusiastic crowds.”

“In this process we are going through, we are happy and excited to be with important institutions of the culture and arts industry,” says DasDas founding partner Mert Firat. “With this first project, we believe it is important to bring in new texts to [Turkish] theatre, to continue working even in difficult conditions and to foster hope. We thank all writer colleagues who share our enthusiasm.”

“With the Ortak Yapim (Co Production) project we believe we have established an extraordinary cultural collaboration for Turkish theater,” ENKA Art Coordinator Murat Ovali says. “The steps we have taken with this project is not a temporary solution. Because society needs the unifying and sustainable nature of arts more than ever,” he explains.

Saying Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts (IKSV) is thrilled to be part of this project, Deputy General Manager Yesim Gurer Oymak notes that art institutions, artists and all stakeholders in the industry are going through a hard time. “Theatre is one of the most affected by the pandemic,” she continues. “Collaboration was one of the most important tools we have in order to weather this extraordinary time together, with strength,” she notes, joining the news conference digitally.

Saying he believes that all stakeholders need to revise their way of doing business in the arts in these trying times, Zorlu Performing Arts Centre General Manager Murat Abbas emphasises that “from artist to actor, from manager to performance centre we have to adapt together. To ensure the sustainability of the theatre ecosystem means to support production and to support each other. This is a first in Turkey – such prominent institutions coming together. This project will allow many playwrights, directors and actors a chance to perform their profession. I am already excited about all the works that will be staged and I hope that our collaboration will set an example to our industry and all sectors.”