As it becomes increasingly likely that Joe Biden will defeat the incumbent Trump to become America’s 46th president, the regime of Abdel Fattah El Sisi is becoming ever more uncomfortable.

Without going into too much detail, Sisi’s information apparatus has been regurgitating the leaked Clinton emails to concoct an absurdly byzantine conspiracy that places Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and, of course, Joe Biden at the heart of a conspiracy to undermine Egypt on behalf of Qatar and, the root of all evil – to those who accept the Sisian worldview – the Muslim Brotherhood.

Though the state-sponsored conspiracies will no doubt capture the imagination of those predisposed to already believing it, many others will notice that fear is the prime mover here.

But why?

It was in July this year that Biden tweeted his relief at the Sisi regime’s release of the US student Mohamed Amashah, after 500 days of detention without trial. Biden also referenced the ‘[arrest], torture and exile’ of the late activist Sarah Hegazi and the journalist Mohamed Soltan.

Even referencing these people would be considered by Sisi to be an attack on Egypt. But Biden, took it a step further, writing "no more blank checks for Trump’s ‘favourite dictator’."

This obviously references the $1.3 billion in military aid the US gives to Egypt every year, making it the second-highest recipient of such aid behind only Israel.

Biden’s words, written as they were while he was running to be the next president, were a direct threat to Sisi and his human rights record.

There has also been a distinct anti-Sisi turn in the US Congress, with 55 Democratic senators, and the independent senator Bernie Sanders, recently signing a letter signalling that Sisi’s human rights abuses will not be tolerated if Joe Biden wins the presidency.

The letter comes in response to the most recent onslaught against pro-democracy and civil rights activists, with at least 900 being arrested since the beginning of scattered anti-regime protests in September. This comes on the back of 7 solid years of executions, extra-judicial killings, disappearances, mass imprisonments, torture and crackdowns on all opposition in the country.

The congressman responsible for the letter, Ro Khanna, intimated to the Washington Post that unless the Sisi regime ‘changed their ways’, the military aid being cut or suspended could not be ruled out.

Co-dependence

Sisi has been given a blank cheque without censure from Trump, but this didn’t just begin with Trump. In fact, it didn’t even begin with Sisi. It was Anwar Sadat that at the Camp David Accords, which brought peace and normalisation with Israel, placed Egypt firmly into the US sphere of influence.

It was there that the US-Egypt alliance was formed and in the resulting years, under both Sadat and Hosni Mubarak, US presidents have actively funded Egypt’s brutality against its own people. As long as they weren’t harming Israel or any of the US’ other allies, Egyptian lives simply did not matter.