When a letter condemning anti-Semitism was published in 2018 it was criticised for creating a hierarchy of oppression in which anti-Muslim violence was relegated as a less potent form of racism.

A Jewish Rabbi at the time said that he was “reticent” about the letter fearing that it “was [presented as] a sort of competition. Who was the most at risk?"

The scourge of anti-Semitism in France has a long and dark chapter in the country’s recent history. During World War Two, the French government collaborated with the Nazis resulting in more than 90,000 Jews dying in concentration camps or 25 percent of French Jews.

Since then French society has attempted to come to terms both with its past and the need to tackle anti-Semitism so that the dehumanisation of one particular religious community does not result in the systematic murder of it.

Fast forward to France today, the country is struggling to come to terms with anti-Muslim sentiment that is driven by negative depictions of everyday Muslims.

In France today it would be difficult, if not impossible, to criticise Jewish people for practising their faith and wearing kippahs, and to oppose orthodox Jewish men wearing long robes and long beards. The same, however, can not be said for Muslims in France.

For Muslims, their faith is often under Big Brother's oversight.

French politicians regularly consider it as part of their public service to comment on what Muslim women can and cannot wear. They question whether private businesses should be able to sell hijabs or not; Muslim women with hijab can sing on TV; take their children to school trips; be in the student union; debate on TV; swim at the beach; even apply for a job.