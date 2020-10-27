Tokyo 2020 organisers and Japanese officials have said they may set up an infectious disease control centre at next year's pandemic-postponed Games, as they debate how to hold the event safely.

The tentatively named Organising Committee Infectious Disease Control Centre would coordinate the mammoth task of testing and tracing infections and organising isolation and treatment of anyone with the virus.

"During the Games, it would have the function of coordinating and driving anti-infection measures in cooperation with local health and hygiene centres and a general infirmary at the athletes' village," Tokyo 2020 chief executive Toshiro Muto told reporters.

He spoke after a meeting of a task force grouping Tokyo 2020 organisers, city officials and government representatives.

The task force has been charged with developing guidelines for safely holding the massive international event next year, potentially with the pandemic continuing to rage around the world.

Tuesday's meeting focused on health and hygiene measures for athletes, support staff, spectators and media.

The group proposed a health centre dedicated to testing and treating virus cases, including a fever clinic and testing hub, staffed by medical experts and separate from city clinics and hospitals.

The 2020 Games were delayed as the novel coronavirus spread globally, and are now set to open on July 23, 2021.

With many countries experiencing worsening waves of infection, there have been doubts about whether the Games can be staged – but organisers and Olympic officials insist it can be done safely.