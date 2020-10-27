TWICE, a popular K-pop group known for its catchy lyrics and colourful aesthetics, has released its second full album, a collection that invites listeners into the band's more daring side.

“Eyes Wide Open,” released on Monday, features 13 songs, including the lead single “I Can't Stop Me."

The all-female group, which debuted in 2015 and has achieved success in both Japan and South Korea, sat down with The Associated Press ahead of the release to talk about the project.

Nayeon, one of the band's nine members, said that “I Can't Stop Me" has a “retro” sound, with lyrics about “not being able to control ourselves crossing the line.”

The track sees TWICE explore the boundaries between good and bad, revealing a more daring side of the band — a departure from its happy-go-lucky style.

When asked to discuss boundaries they wouldn’t cross in their personal lives, the group — which has Japanese, South Korean and Taiwanese members, all in their early 20s — didn’t elaborate.

“This is a difficult question!” Jihyo said with a cheeky smile.