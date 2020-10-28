Wednesday, October 28, 2020

France brings new lockdown as infections surge

French President Emmanuel Macron has announced tough new measures to curb the spread of the Covid-19 epidemic.

"The virus is spreading across France at a speed that even the most pessimistic did not predict," Macron said in a highly anticipated television address.

He admitted that a curfew for Paris and other major cities imposed two weeks ago had failed to stop the second wave of cases that has sent the death toll in France to nearly 35,000.

"As elsewhere in Europe, we are overwhelmed by a second wave that will probably be more difficult and deadly than the first," Macron said.

"If we did nothing... within a few months we would have at least 400,000 additional deaths," he said.

Turkey doesn't have problems obstructing health system

Turkey does not have problems that could obstruct the health system, the Health Minister has said, but he underlined that discipline is necessary for fighting the outbreak.

Fahrettin Koca said the Covid-19 in Turkey is currently being transmitted from one person to an average of three, urging the citizens to reduce movement and contact.

“If we don’t control the situation in Istanbul, the pandemic will no longer be manageable,” he said.

The minister called on the residents of Istanbul who have tested positive for the virus to accurately report their contacts to the filiation teams.

Meanwhile, the number of people dying after contracting coronavirus in Turkey has exceeded 10,000, Koca said.

Turkey recorded 77 new Covid-19 fatalities over the last 24 hours, bringing the toll to 10,027, said Koca after a meeting of the Coronavirus Scientific Advisory Board in Istanbul.

The country also registered 2,305 new coronavirus patients, pushing the tally to 368,513, according to Health Ministry data.

Brazil authorises import of raw material to produce Chinese vaccine

Brazil's health regulator Anvisa has said it has authorised the import of raw materials from Chinese company Sinovac for the production of its Covid-19 vaccine.

Sao Paulo's biomedical institute Butantan plans to produce the vaccine.

Brazil recorded 510 new deaths and 28,629 new cases of coronavirus. Brazil has recorded nearly 5.5 million cases of the virus, with a total of 158,456 deaths, according to official data.

Germany orders new shutdowns

Germany has ordered a new round of shutdowns for the cultural, leisure as well as food and drink sectors, in a bid to halt a surge in new coronavirus infections.

German Chancellor Merkel said the coronavirus situation is very serious and the speed of its spread is extremely high.

The tough restrictions, which will kick in from Monday and last to the end of the month, will also limit the number of people gathering to a maximum of 10 individuals from two households. Schools and shops will, however, be allowed to stay open, said Merkel.

200M Covid vaccine doses pledged for 'equitable' use

Drugmakers Sanofi and GSK will set aside 200 million doses of a future coronavirus vaccine for a global initiative to ensure equitable distribution, including in poor countries.

There has been great concern about fair access to coronavirus vaccines as rich countries have bought up billions of doses long before a jab has even been approved.

The French and British drug giants said they had signed a statement of intent with the Gavi alliance which administers the Covax plan for fair vaccine distribution.

UK records 24,701 new cases and 310 deaths

The United Kingdom has recorded a further 24,701 new cases and 310 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, government data showed on Wednesday.

The daily case number compares with the 22,885 positive cases and 367 deaths recorded on Tuesday.

Number of patients hospitalised in Hungary reaches new high

The number of coronavirus patients being treated in hospitals in Hungary has risen above 3,000 for the first time, as the country prepared to hold a UEFA Champions League game in front of thousands of spectators later in the day.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government has refrained from imposing tight restrictions on mass events so far, with schools operating as normal and shops open. Football matches have been held with spectators in stadiums nationwide.

The government has raised fines for those violating rules on wearing masks as daily new infections and the death toll rise. But Orban is seeking to avoid a repeat of a spring lockdown that sent the economy crashing by 13.6 percent in the second quarter.

The total number of cases rose to 65,933 in the country of 10 million, with 43 new deaths taking the total toll to 1,578. There are 3,166 coronavirus patients in hospitals, with 263 on ventilators.

Swiss enact new restrictions, mask rules to slow pandemic

Switzerland has tightened nationwide restrictions to contain the country's rising wave of cases, ordering dance clubs to be closed from Thursday, halting in-person university classes starting early next month, and placing new limits on sporting and leisure activities.

The duration of the new measures, which include the requirement to wear masks in all offices and secondary schools as well as outdoors where social distancing is difficult, is indefinite, the government in Bern said.

Swiss coronavirus infections have risen by 8,616 in a day. Total confirmed cases in Switzerland and tiny neighbouring principality Liechtenstein increased to 135,658 and the death toll rose by 24 to 1,954.

Over two million cases reported worldwide last week

The World Health Organization has said countries globally reported more than 2 million confirmed coronavirus cases last week — the shortest time ever for such an exponential increase since the pandemic began.

In a weekly analysis of Covid-19, WHO said for the second consecutive week, the European region accounted for the biggest proportion of new cases, with more than 1.3 million reported cases or about 46 percent of the worldwide total.

The UN health agency said deaths were also on the rise in Europe, with about a 35 percent spike since the previous week.

The agency also noted that hospitalisations and ICU occupancy due to Covid-19 increased in 21 countries across Europe. It estimated about 18 percent of Covid-19 were hospitalised, with about 7 percent needing ICU support or breathing machines.

Globally, WHO said the countries reporting the highest numbers of cases remain unchanged as for the past three weeks: India, the US, France, Brazil, and the UK.

Iran reports single-day record 415 virus deaths

Iran has reported 415 new deaths from the novel coronavirus, the second daily record toll in a row in the Middle East's worst-hit country.

Health ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said the new fatalities, 69 above Tuesday's record toll, brought Iran's total virus deaths to 33,714.

Czech Republic reports 15,663 new cases, highest daily tally

The Czech Republic has reported 15,663 new coronavirus cases, its highest daily tally, health ministry data showed.

The total numer of cases rose to 284,033 while deaths climbed to 2,547. The country has been struggling with one of Europe's fastest-growing infection rates.

Pope says 'lady' Covid must be obeyed, forgoes mask

Pope Francis described the Covid-19 pandemic as a tough "lady" taskmaster who must be obeyed, but he and most close aides did not wear masks at his general audience.

At the start of the indoor audience, Francis apologised to people for not coming down from the marble stage.

"I will stay up here. I would very much like to come down and greet each of you but we have to keep our distances," he said to the crowd of several hundred, nearly all wearing masks.

"If I come down, immediately people will form groups ... and this is against the care, the precautions, we must have in the face of this lady named Covid, who is doing us much harm," he said.

The pope and most aides and translators on the stage did not wear masks. Swiss Guards and official photographers on the stage wore masks but bishops and priests who greeted the pope close up removed their masks as they approached him.

Thirteen Swiss Guards and a resident of the guest house where the pope lives have recently tested positive for Covid-19.

Indonesia coronavirus case tally tops 400,000

Indonesia's coronavirus infections have passed the 400,000 mark, with 4,029 new cases confirmed, according to health ministry data.

The Southeast Asian country has 400,483 cases. With the addition of 100 more deaths, it has recorded 13,612 fatalities.

Russia reports daily record high 346 deaths

Russia has recorded 16,202 new coronavirus cases and a record high 346 deaths during the last 24 hours, pushing the national death toll to 26,935.

With 1,563,976 infections, the country of around 145 million has the world's fourth-largest number of cases, behind the United States, India and Brazil.

Poland reports record rise in daily cases and deaths

Poland has reported a record 18,820 new coronavirus infections and 236 deaths, the health ministry said, with the country facing hospitals overload while mass street protests against an abortion ruling continue.

The ministry said that as of Wednesday, Covid-19 patients occupied 13,931 hospital beds and were using 1,150 ventilators, compared with 13,291 and 1,078 respectively a day earlier.