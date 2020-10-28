Angry protesters have staged demonstrations across several Muslim countries in response to French President Emmanuel Macron's stance on caricatures denigrating Islam's most revered prophet and his call to fight "Islamist separatism."

On Wednesday, protesters staged a demonstration near the French consulate in Pakistan's Karachi city in response to France's refusal to condemn the publication of caricatures insulting Prophet Muhammad.

Demonstrators chanted slogans against Macron and stepped on pictures of him strewn on the ground.

Protesters in the demonstration, organised by the Jamaat-e-Islami party, also marched towards the French Consulate in Karachi.

Macron and members of his government have vowed to continue supporting such caricatures that they say are protected under freedom of expression.

Macron defended the publication on free speech grounds following the murder earlier this month near Paris of teacher Samuel Paty, who had shown his pupils the caricatures during a class.

Iraqis burn French flag

Iraqis burned a French flag in capital Baghdad while marking the birth of Prophet Muhammad.

As they gathered at the Abu Hanifa mosque in the Azamiyah neighbourhood to celebrate the Mawlid, worshippers took turns stepping on an image of Macron.

Tehran protesters seek expulsion of French envoy

Scores of Muslim protesters rallied outside the French embassy in the Iranian capital to voice their anger at the mocking of Prophet Muhammad by Charlie Hebdo, a controversial French magazine.

Enraged protesters shouted "death to France" and "death to America" and carried posters of Macron, depicting him as Satan.

Waving placards bearing "I love Mohammad" and "shame on you Macron", they called for the expulsion of the French envoy from Iran.

Flags of France, the United States, and Israel as well as pictures of Macron were burned by protesters at sunset.

Iranian newspaper Vatan-e-Emrooz depicted Macron as the devil and called him Satan in a cartoon on its front page.

Protests in occupied West Bank

Palestinians held a protest at the Church of the Nativity in the biblical city of Bethlehem.