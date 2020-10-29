Hurricane Zeta slammed into the southern United States as a Category 2 storm with what government trackers called "a life-threatening storm surge" and dangerous winds in Louisiana, which has been hit repeatedly during a busy hurricane season.

Zeta, packing sustained winds of 175 kilometres an hour, strengthened and moved onto land near Cocodrie in remote southeastern Louisiana on Wednesday afternoon.

It was expected to sweep through the New Orleans area before moving along the Mississippi coast.

The National Hurricane Center issued a hurricane warning that covered New Orleans, and said a "life-threatening storm surge and strong winds [are] expected along portions of the northern Gulf Coast."

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said "this is not a drill," warning that it was expected the hurricane would soon be "directly impacting the city of New Orleans."

Officials urged residents to evacuate vulnerable areas or stock up on emergency supplies of food, water, and medication for at least three days.

Some coastal areas were under a mandatory evacuation order, though not New Orleans and its suburbs.

Dangerous winds and power outages

As rainfall and winds began ahead of the storm's arrival, New Orleans residents rushed to prepare, boarding up windows, moving vehicles and boats to higher ground, and in some cases stacking sandbags to guard against potential flooding.

The hurricane is the fifth major storm to hit Louisiana this year.

The New Orleans area has repeatedly had to be on guard, though it's been spared so far this year, with the brunt of earlier storms hitting cities like Lake Charles, some 320 kilometres west near the Texas border.