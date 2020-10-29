Artweeks@Akaretler is back with Istanbul exhibition
Sinem Disli, Urfa, archival pigment print, 2019.
Melis AlemdarMelis Alemdar
October 29, 2020

Artweeks@Akaretler will be held for the fourth time between October 28, 2020 and November 8, 2020, showcasing multiple galleries in Istanbul. It was held for the first time in September 2018, followed by March 2019 and September 2019 editions.

The internationally-acclaimed art show organised by Bilgili Holding and Sabiha Kurtulmus happens twice a year, with the participation of leading galleries and contemporary artists from Turkey and around the world.

Visitors will be able to see exclusive selections of artworks in the Akaretler Rowhouses buildings 25-27, 35, 37-39, and 55. Akaretler Rowhouses are located on the hill connecting Besiktas at the sea level, with Macka and Nisantasi up the road.

Artweeks@Akaretler’s fourth edition features artworks from participating galleries such as Anna Laudel, The Empire Project, Ferda Art Platform, Gama, Martch Art Project, Merkur, Mine Sanat, Pi Artworks, Pilevneli and x-ist.

In Building 35, there will be a special selection from the Ara Guler Museum (the small museum named after the famed Armenian-Turkish photographer is actually in Yapi Kredi Bomontiada and is a must for any photography enthusiast). In Buildings 37-39, there will be a selection from the Volkan Demirel-Baha Toygar collection, curated by Ekrem Yalcindag. Building 55 will host the solo exhibition of Serife Ercanturk Bilgili.

The location

“Designed by Sarkis Balyan in 1875, Akaretler Rowhouses were built during the Sultan Abdulaziz period for the accommodation of the leading high ranking officials of Dolmabahce Palace,” the Bilgili Holding website says.

According to the press release, the rowhouses, renovated by Bilgili Holding, are spread across 60,000 square metres, with 55,000 sqm indoor and 5,000 sqm outdoor space. The holding has received an Award for Excellence from the Urban Land Institute (ULI) while becoming the second largest restoration project in Europe.

“Today, the complex houses offices, luxury residences, shops, cafes, and restaurants, in addition to the W Istanbul Hotel.” It offers spacious exhibition spaces to various art shows throughout the year as well.

Thumbnail photo: Sinem Disli, Urfa, 2019. Headline photo: Halil Akdeniz, Cultural Symbols, 2017. Both courtesy of Artweeks@Akaretler.

SOURCE:TRT World
