In the run-up to the 2016 US presidential election, American media outlets were fixated on the supposed scandal surrounding Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton’s emails.

The former secretary of state was accused of using her personal email server for classified information instead of a server secured by US federal officials.

Clinton’s carelessness, as determined by FBI investigators, was seized upon by the Republican nominee and eventual winner of the race, Donald Trump, who openly accused the former first lady of committing a criminal offence worthy of imprisonment.

Trump further claimed that tens of thousands of emails deleted from Clinton’s personal server contained further evidence of her criminality.

The complex scandal was reduced by US media outlets into a debate about whether Clinton was morally fit for office.

For the Democrat candidate, the tipping point came when then FBI chief James Comey warned members of Congress about a ‘pertinent’ trove of emails found on the laptop of disgraced congressman Anthony Weiner.

While nothing specific in the trove proved any allegation of criminality leveled against Clinton, the development is believed by many to have helped Trump get elected, including Comey himself.

Department of Justice officials would later criticise Comey for what they saw as interference by a law enforcement official.

Given their role in sensationally promoting the scandal to the top of the news agenda in the run up to the election and the inadvertent help this may have given Trump, many US news outlets seem keen to avoid a repeat.

Clinton Emails 2.0

This election cycle’s Clinton Email reboot centres around Joe Biden’s son Hunter and the purported trove of emails found on a laptop that once belonged to him.

The story briefly caused a sensation earlier in October when social media giants Facebook and Twitter censored a New York Post story claiming that emails belonging to Biden the younger revealed that he had used his father’s position as vice president to secure preferential treatment for a Ukrainian company he was involved with.

Hunter had allegedly convinced his father to have a Ukrainian prosecutor investigating the company removed from his position.

Trump has seized upon the accusations in very much the same way he did with the Clinton emails but the US president is having a harder time convincing media outlets to play to his tune.

Joe Biden has rejected the accusations and most major US outlets seemingly agree with him.