The Indian government’s crackdown on cattle smuggling through the intermittently porous India-Bangladesh border, has hugely boosted the industry in Bangladesh.

From farming and breeding to the fattening of cows and milk production, the industry has grown in Bangladesh, while the handlers on the Indian side of the border, mostly struggling jobless men, have slipped into penury.

Bangladesh has witnessed a steady GDP rise over the last 20 years, with an eight percent growth in 2019. The financial growth has increased the purchasing power of Bangladeshi people, which in turn has added to their protein intake, as most people can afford to buy beef and milk products.

“More than half a dozen milk processors are processing about 10 lakh (one million) liters of fresh milk daily, which is more than double the amount they could process a decade ago,” noted a 2019 United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) report.

“Regarding beef production (in 2018), the government for the first time declared self-sufficiency in meat production with a production of 7.26 million Metric Ton (MT) against 7.21 million MT of demand,” it noted.

India and Bangladesh share the world’s fifth longest border, dotted with gaps which were used to traffic cattle from India to Bangladesh.

Cows are considered sacred by Hindus and worshipped as ‘divine mother’ in India. The ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party opposed the informal trade, accentuating a supply shortage in Bangladesh a few years ago.

Eventually the crackdown has boosted cow farming in Bangladesh.

“The demand was so big that at times the border guards were compelled to turn an informal trade to a formal one, charging taxes locally,” said Professor Atiur Rahman, former governor of the central bank of Bangladesh.

Drop in cow movement across border

“Usually cattle are transported via land during winter – like now – when the land is covered with fog. River route is used when fog cover is not there,” explained a 30 year old farmer Md Jahangir Alam.

Alam lives in one of the many points – Narayanpur Char in north Bangladesh – used to slip in cattle from the Assam province of India to Bangladesh.

The cattle are pushed into the river Brahmaputra in India on the upstream. They are then received at various points in and around Narayanpur, and delivered to the farmers who sell it to the trader.

The volume of trade was huge and cattle were collected from north and west Indian states and assembled in the east to push through points like Narayanpur. A healthy cow may cost between $200-$400 in India and sold upwards for $1000 in Bangladesh, making the ‘business’ hugely profitable.

UNIDO noted that Bangladesh obtains about “20 percent of total beef-cattle supply” through informal cross border trade.

The percentage was about 35, according to Bangladesh Meat Merchants' Association.

“Every house in the char (flood plains) has one or two cows; earlier they used to be Indians, now they are Bangladeshis,” Alam said.

The number of Indian cows dropped from about four million (35 percent) a year to 500,000, noted Robiul Alam, secretary general of Meat Association.

“This gap cannot be met overnight and thus an enormous market exists, which is drawing investment from textile behemoths in the dairy or meat business,” said Robiul Alam.

The drop in supply has pushed the price of a kilogram of beef in the retail market from 400 Bangladeshi Taka ($4.7) to 600 ($7).

Dr H M Salim, Assistant Director of the Department of Livestock Services, has a different argument for price escalation.

“Plenty of meat is being used to prepare fast food leaving a gap between demand and supply in the retail market,” Mr Salim said.

Farming is up

But even if beef consumption has dropped a little, cattle farms have swelled from 33,000 in 2011, to over 500,000” in 2017.