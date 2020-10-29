The German federal government unveiled a report that looks into religious freedom across the world - it shows a trend towards stronger repression and restrictions.

On Wednesday in Berlin, the Federal Government Commissioner for Worldwide Religious Freedom, Markus Grubel, presented the report together with other German officials.

"Freedom of religion and belief is a fundamental human right. This human right is increasingly restricted and called into question," Grubel summarized the results.

Almost "three-quarters of all people live in a country that restricts their freedom of religion and belief," he also pointed out.

According to the report, more than 80 percent of people describe themselves as religious.

The threats against religious minorities have increased in recent years.

In particular, Muslims, Jews, Yazidis, and especially Christians are mostly exposed to discrimination around the world. Those affected are generally persecuted, discriminated against or have suffered violence.

However, the 208-page report opened special subheads to 30 non-European countries over the past two years.

Syria, Yemen and Libya, where freedom of religion is severely restricted, are excluded from the list due to ongoing civil wars.