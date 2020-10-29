Former leader of Britain's main opposition party, the Labour party, Jeremy Corbyn, has been suspended from the party after a government watchdog ruled it had broken equality law in its handling of anti-Semitism complaints during his tenure.

The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) report found that the Labour party was responsible for three breaches of the Equality Act.

The report said there were failings by Labour's leadership, political interference into complaints and it found the party responsible for acts of harassment and discrimination.

Labour has faced allegations that anti-Semitism was allowed to fester under the 2015-2019 leadership of Corbyn, a long-time supporter of Palestinians and a critic of Israel.

Corbyn has been suspended from the party following his response to the report in an interview on Thursday morning where he said the report's findings were "dramatically overstated."

The former leader insisted that he was not "part of the problem" and said he did everything he could do to tackle anti-Semitism in the party.

Corbyn vowed to "strongly contest" his suspension, potentially reopening the party's civil war between left- and right-wingers just as it makes inroads in opinion polls over the Conservative government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

"In the light of his comments made today and his failure to retract them subsequently, the Labour party has suspended Jeremy Corbyn pending investigation," a spokesperson said.

He said that Corbyn, who has continued to sit as a member of parliament after stepping down as leader, will also no longer count in the ranks of Labour MPs.

Handling of anti-Semitism complaints

The equality commission found “significant failings” and a “lack of leadership” in how the left-of-centre party handled allegations of anti-Semitism among its members.

In a 130-page report, the commission said in two cases party officers committed “unlawful harassment” against Jewish people and their allies. It said there were many more accounts of harassment by ordinary party members, but that Labour could not be held legally accountable for them since the perpetrators did not hold any official roles.