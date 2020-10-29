Tanzania's main opposition presidential candidate has declared he would not recognise the election result as key seats fell to the ruling party in a vote he said was marred by irregularities.

Counting was taking place across Tanzania and its semi-autonomous archipelago Zanzibar – which also elects its own president and lawmakers and where early results showed the opposition losing seats in some traditional strongholds.

President John Magufuli, who is seeking a second term, has the lead in just over a dozen constituency results announced by the Tanzania election commission, out of 264.

His Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) party has been in power since independence in 1961, but rights groups have decried a slide into autocracy over the past five years marked by the repression of the opposition.

The United States said “irregularities and the overwhelming margins of victory raise serious doubts about the credibility of the results announced today."

It noted “credible allegations of significant election-related fraud and intimidation" as well as widespread blocking of social media, repeat voting and pre-filling of ballots.

'Complete fraud'

Magufuli's main challenger, the Chadema party candidate Tundu Lissu, declared the results trickling through "illegitimate" and urged his supporters to demonstrate peacefully while asking the international community not to recognise the outcome.

"Whatever happened yesterday was not an election, and thus we do not recognise it. We do not accept the result," Lissu told reporters in Dar es Salaam, saying opposition election monitors had been barred from entering polling stations and faced other interference.

"What is being presented to the world is a complete fraud. It is not an election."

The result of presidential elections cannot be contested in Tanzania, though the parliamentary outcome can be challenged.

Lissu, 52, returned to Tanzania in July after three years abroad recovering from 16 bullet wounds sustained in what he believes was a politically motivated assassination attempt.

His return reinvigorated an opposition demoralised by years of attacks, arrests and a ban on political rallies, with massive crowds seen throughout his campaign.

However several opposition MPs lost seats in long-held bastions, such as Chadema chairman and lawmaker Freeman Mbowe of Hai in the Kilimanjaro region.

