Facebook Inc's Instagram has said that it is making changes to its image sharing platform to prevent the spread of misinformation around the US presidential election.

For users in the United States, Instagram will temporarily remove the "Recent" tab from hashtag pages starting on Thursday, it said in a statement on Twitter.

"We're doing this to reduce the real-time spread of potentially harmful content that could pop up around the election," the statement added.

READ MORE:Facebook rejects over 2 million ads ahead of US election

Automated amplification

Instagram's "Recent" tab arranges hashtags in chronological order and amplifies content. Researchers have cautioned that automated amplification can lead to the rapid spread of misinformation on the platform.