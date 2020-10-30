A flurry of goals either side of halftime from Eddie Nketiah, Joe Willock and Nicolas Pepe has given Arsenal a comfortable 3-0 Europa League win over Irish side Dundalk that puts them top of their group after two games.

The 2019 League of Ireland champions defended bravely on Thursday, but their resolve was broken in the 42nd minute as goalkeeper Gary Rogers failed to get enough on the ball when punching away a corner and Nketiah fired home from close range.

Willock added a second before the break, snapping up the rebound from a blocked shot by Pepe and slamming the ball beyond Rogers as Dundalk's defence crumbled.

