Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has proposed a plan with benchmarks that would allow the more than 18,000-strong UN peacekeeping force in Congo to progressively transfer its activities to Congolese authorities.

In a 15-page letter to the UN Security Council obtained on Thursday by The Associated Press, the UN chief said the peacekeeping mission and the Congolese government agreed on the broad strategy on October 19 and will continue a dialogue on “the creation of the conditions for a successful, gradual and responsible exit of the mission.”

If the council endorses the overall direction of the joint strategy, he said, the UN will develop a transition plan with additional measurable benchmarks, a risk assessment, and roles and responsibilities.

Cruelty and greed

A huge country the size of Western Europe in central Africa, Congo has seen immeasurable cruelty and greed as a result of its vast mineral resources in the east. The nation suffered through one of the most brutal colonial reigns ever known before undergoing decades of corrupt dictatorship.

Back-to-back civil wars later drew in a number of neighbouring countries. And many rebel groups have come and gone during the UN mission’s years of operation, at times invading the eastern regional capital, Goma.

In January 2019, Congo experienced its first peaceful democratic transfer of power since independence in 1960 following the election of President Felix Tshisekedi. He succeeded strongman Joseph Kabila in a disputed election marked by allegations of large-scale fraud and suspicions of a backroom deal by Kabila to install Tshisekedi over an opposition candidate who, according to leaked electoral data, was the real winner.

Guterres said that “a key condition for MONESCO's [United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo] sustainable drawdown is that in the build-up to 2023 elections, political processes will continue to be undertaken peacefully through the appropriate structures.”

He stressed that this will require engagement with all key players including the government, political parties, civil society, and women’s groups and youth groups “to encourage constructive dialogue and the peaceful management of political differences.”

