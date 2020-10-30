The global demand for gold has dropped to 892.3 tonnes in the third quarter of the year reaching its lowest quarterly since 2009.

As investors and consumers continue to fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic, the demand is below 10 percent compared to the same period of 2019.

Despite the increasing demand for gold in the jewellery sector this quarter, the effects of social restrictions, economic slowdown and a strong gold price proved onerous for many buyers.

The demand for gold jewellery was 333 tonnes in Q3, which is 29 percent below from the same period of the last year.

In contrast, the demand for gold bars and coins has increased.

“Much of the growth was in official coins, due to continued strong safe-haven demand in Western markets and Turkey, where coins are the more prevalent form of gold investment,” the World Gold Council’s report wrote.

This third quarter also saw “continued inflows into gold-backed exchange-traded funds(ETF),” although at a slower pace than in the first half.

“Investors globally added 272.5t to their holdings of these products, taking y-t-d(Year-to-date) flows to a record 1,003.3t.”

World central banks have made net sales of gold in the third quarter, marking the first quarter of net sales since Q4 of 2010.