Nigeria to lobby for its WTO candidate despite US opposition
Washington has spurned Nigerian former finance minister's candidature despite World Trade Organization's recommendation that she lead the trade watchdog as the first African and first woman head.
Nigeria's Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala following her hearing before World Trade Organization representatives in Geneva. July 15, 2020. / AFP
Ezgi ToperEzgi Toper
October 30, 2020

Nigeria's Foreign Ministry has said it will lobby for its candidate to head the World Trade Organization, in reaction to her last-minute rejection by Washington that threw the regulator's leadership selection process into confusion.

The United States on Wednesday spurned Nigerian former Finance Minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala hours after a high-powered WTO panel recommended her to lead the global trade watchdog, teeing her up to become its first African and first woman head.

"Nigeria will continue to engage relevant stakeholders to ensure that the lofty aspiration of her candidate to lead the World Trade Organization is realised," the country's foreign ministry said in a statement on Thursday evening.

However, a person involved in the leadership race cast doubt on Nigeria's plans to bring pressure to bear on Washington.

"They can push in the sense that they can get on the phone, try to mobilise support, but is that going to change the view in Washington? I think not," the person, who declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter, told Reuters.

READ MORE: Nigerians celebrate 60 years of independence with sadness and hope

Only country to oppose her

The ministry said the WTO's 164 member states were expected to adopt Okonjo-Iweala as the organisation's director-general by consensus, but the US was the sole country to oppose her, flouting the organisation's rules.

The US Trade Representative's office later released a statement officially backing the only other remaining candidate, South Korean Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee, praising her as a successful trade negotiator with the skills needed to lead the trade body at a "very difficult time".

Next steps are uncertain, but a WTO spokesman said there was likely to be "frenzied activity" before a November 9 meeting, less than a week after the US presidential election, to secure the required consensus from all 164 member states for Okonjo-Iweala.

READ MORE: Nigeria protesters vow to fight on after crackdown

SOURCE:Reuters
