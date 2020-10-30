Thousands of Muslims, from Pakistan to Lebanon to the Palestinian territories, have poured out of Friday prayer services to join anti-France protests, as the French president’s vow to protect the right to caricature the Prophet Muhammad continues to roil the Muslim world.

An estimated 2,000 worshippers celebrating the birthday of Prophet Muhammad took to the streets in the eastern Pakistani city of Lahore.

Crowds led by religious parties chanted anti-France slogans, raised banners and clogged major roads en route to a Sufi shrine.

Dozens of people furiously stomped on French flags and cried for the boycott of French products.

Depicting prophets is strictly avoided in Islam.

Muslims object to the cartoons published by a French satirical magazine on the basis that they were meant to provoke and insult the community at large. The publication of such caricatures is seen in the larger context of the French state's anti-Islam policies, which have discriminated against people for eating halal food and women wearing the hijab.

In Multan, a city in Pakistan's eastern Punjab province, thousands burned an effigy of French President Emmanuel Macron and demanded that Pakistan sever ties with France.

More gatherings were planned for later Friday in Pakistan, including the capital Islamabad, where police were out in force to prevent possible demonstrations outside the French Embassy. The atmosphere was tense as police positioned shipping containers to block the roads.

In Afghanistan, members of the Hezb-i-Islami group set the French flag ablaze. Its leader, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, warned Macron that if he doesn't “control the situation, we are going to a third world war and Europe will be responsible.”

'Soldiers' in Dhaka

Muslim worshippers came out of Friday prayers in mosques across the Bangladeshi capital and chanted: "We are all soldiers of Prophet Muhammed."

They also called for a boycott of French goods and for Macron to be punished, with some burning an effigy of the leader.

Police said 12,000 people took part in the Dhaka rally, but independent observers and organisers said there were many more.

A poster of Macron was set alight in the port city of Chittagong, where authorities said another 4,000 people took part in protests.

Smaller rallies were held in other towns across the Muslim-majority nation of more than 160 million people.

READ MORE:Is French secularism a divisive force in the country?

Souls and blood