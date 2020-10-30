Friday, October 30, 2020

Italy posts daily record of over 31,000 new cases

Italy has registered 31,084 new Covid-19 infections over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said, its highest daily tally since the start of the health crisis and up from the previous record of 26,831 posted on Thursday.

The ministry also reported 199 deaths, compared with 217 the day before.

UK reports 24,405 new cases

The United Kingdom has reported 24,405 new cases and a further 274 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, according to government data.

The country currently has a total of 989,745 confirmed cases and 46,229 deaths.

Turkey registers over 2,300 patients

Turkey has registered 2,322 new patients over the past 24 hours, according to Health Ministry data, bringing the country’s overall tally to 373,154.

Some 1,703 more patients recovered over the past day, raising the count to 322,465, while the death toll rose by 78 to reach 10,177.

A total of 136,525 more tests were carried out across the country, bringing the total to over 13.87 million.

Movement ban in force in Portugal as cases hit record

Checkpoints have been set up across Portugal to stop unauthorised travel during a five-day movement ban to contain the spread as the number of cases reached a record high.

Portugal, with just over 10 million people, has recorded a comparatively low 137,272 cases and 2,468 deaths but it reached 4,656 cases on Friday, the highest daily figure since the pandemic started.

A total of 1,927 people are in hospital, with 275 in intensive care units (ICUs) - more than the April peak of 271.

Montenegro's top Orthodox Christian cleric dies from infection

Metropolitan Amfilohije Radovic, the top cleric of the powerful Serbian Orthodox Church in Montenegro, has died from the virus, his office said.

Radovic, 82, a fervent Serb nationalist who also wielded major political influence, was diagnosed with the virus on October 6 and had been hospitalised in the Montenegrin capital Podgorica since then.

So far, Montenegro has reported 290 deaths and 17,746 infections.

Iran's cases cross 600,000Iran's confirmed cases have crossed the 600,000 threshold, with 8,011 infections identified in the past 24 hours, a Health Ministry spokesperson told state TV, as the country's death toll rose to 34,478.

Sima Sadat Lari said 365 people had died in the past 24 hours and the total number of infections reached 604,952,

Malaysia reports 799 new cases with 3 new deaths

Malaysia's health authorities have reported 799 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 30,889 infections.

The Southeast Asian country recorded three new deaths, increasing the total number of fatalities at 249.

Poland reports record daily increase in cases

Poland has reported a record 21,629 new coronavirus infections, the health ministry said, with the country facing hospitals being overloaded and the prospect of mass protests in Warsaw against an abortion ban.

The ministry also said that 202 people died of Covid-19 on Friday, bringing the overall death toll to 5,351 people.

Hungary's first vaccine shipment could arrive by early January

Hungary's first shipment of coronavirus vaccine is expected to arrive in late December or early January, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told state radio.

Orban said Hungary was talking to China and Russia about vaccines and by the spring it could have access to two or three different vaccines. From April the country was likely to be able to "declare victory over the pandemic."

There is as yet no clinically proven vaccine against the coronavirus, though nearly 200 candidates are in development worldwide, and late-stage trial results are expected for the first of them by the end of 2020.

Russia's daily virus cases surge above 18,000 to record high

Russia's daily tally of virus cases has surged to a record high of 18,283, including 5,268 in Moscow, taking the national total to 1,599,976 since the pandemic began.

Authorities also reported 355 deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 27,656.

El Paso prepares for two-week lockdown

Officials in Texas' El Paso County have ordered a two-week shutdown of non-essential activities after the area’s medical resources were overwhelmed by the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

The order took effect 0600 GMT on Friday (midnight local time), the weekend before US election.

County Judge Ricardo Samaniego announced the measure during a virtual news conference.

Among the non-essential services ordered to be closed were tattoo, hair and nail salons, as well as gyms and in-person dining.

Japan crosses 100,000 cases

Japan’s coronavirus cases have topped 100,000, nine months after the first case was found in mid-January, the health ministry said.

The country confirmed 808 new cases on Thursday, bringing the cumulative Covid-19 cases to 100,334, including 712 people who were on a cruise ship that was docked off a Japanese port earlier this year.

About one-third of the cases come from Tokyo, where 221 cases were confirmed on Thursday, bringing a prefectural total to 30,677, with 453 deaths. Nationwide, Japan has more than 1,700 deaths.

Ukraine reports record daily high of new cases, deaths

Ukraine registered a record 8,312 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the national security council said, up from the October 23 high of 7,517.

The council added that deaths had also jumped by a record173, for a toll of 7,041.

Total infections stood at 378,729 by Friday.

Czech Republic reports 13,051 new cases

Czech Republic has reported 13,051 new coronavirus cases for October 29, health ministry data showed.

The total number of cases now stands at 310,068 in the country of 10.7 million, while deaths are at 2,862.

West Yorkshire to move to tier-3 virus restrictions from Monday

West Yorkshire will be placed under tier 3 Covid-19 restrictions from Monday, Britain's highest alert level, the government said.

"Following close discussions with local leaders, all of West Yorkshire, comprising the 5 districts of Calderdale, City of Bradford, Kirklees, Leeds, and Wakefield will move from Local Covid Alert Level High to Very High from 00:01 on Monday 2 November," the UK Department of Health and Social Care said.

Sri Lanka's state employees go back to working from home

Sri Lankan authorities have asked state employees to resume working from home in major townships as virus infections continue to surge.

The president’s office says government offices in Western province, where the recent outbreak has been concentrated, have been asked to switch to remote work as well.

Sri Lanka had lifted work-from-home measures when community infections subsided. But clusters emerging from a garment factory earlier this month and later from the country’s main wholesale fish market have resulted in a surge in infections and subsequent restrictions.

So far, 9,791 virus patients have been reported in the island nation including 19 deaths.