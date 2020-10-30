Condolences have poured in from countries around the world after a magnitude 6.6 earthquake jolted Turkey's Aegean region.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden offered condolences to Greece and Turkey on Friday after an earthquake that has killed at least 21 people across both countries and injured hundreds more.

"Jill and I send our prayers to the people of Greece and Turkey following today’s earthquake," Biden wrote on Twitter, referring to his wife. "We’re grateful for the brave rescuers saving others, and for the governments of Greece and Turkey putting aside their differences to support each other."

He is the first presidential candidate to offer condolences to the countries as they recover from the devastating temblor.

US President Donald Trump has yet to weigh in, but Robert O'Brien, his national security advisor offered condolences and US support in a message similar to Biden's, lauding the solidarity shown by Greek and Turkish officials.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan replied earlier on Friday to Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis who said on Twitter he called the Turkish leader to voice Athens' condolences and to pledge solidarity as the countries recover from the devastating temblor.

"I offer my condolences to all of Greece on behalf of myself and the Turkish people. Turkey, too, is always ready to help Greece heal its wounds," Erdogan said. "That two neighbours show solidarity in difficult times is more valuable than many things in life."

READ MORE:Strong earthquake on Aegean coast strikes Turkey’s Izmir

Condolences from all over the world

Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grlic Radman in a phone call to his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu offered his support if needed.

Kosovo's Foreign Minister Meliza Haradinaj-Stublla also called Cavusoglu and wished speedy recovery to the wounded.

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias offered his support in a phone call to Cavusoglu and the two minister agreed to stay in touch, according to diplomatic sources.

Russian President Vladimir Putin offered condolences over the loss of lives and property caused by the powerful earthquake in Turkey’s Izmir province.

Pakistan also extended condolences over the loss of lives.

In a statement, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said their thoughts and prayers are with the victims of this natural calamity.

"Pakistan stands ready to provide all possible support and assistance to "our Turkish brethren in this hour of grief," it added.

‘Full solidarity’

Foreign ministers of Uzbekistan, Iran, Finland, Georgia, Canada and Spain also called Cavusoglu to convey their messages of support.

Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen wrote on Twitter: "After the severe #earthquake in the Aegean, my thoughts are with the people in Greece and Turkey, with the injured and the families of the victims.”

Jean-Yves Le Drian, French foreign minister, also took to Twitter after the earthquake to show “full solidarity with the Greek and Turkish populations, saying: “We stand by them and are ready to help”.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin also offered assistance to both countries.

"Distressed to see the scenes of destruction caused by the terrible earthquake in the Aegean Sea today. Our thoughts are with all those affected and the UK stands ready to support our Turkish and Greek friends," UK's Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said on Twitter.

Spain's foreign ministry also expressed its support and solidarity to the people of Greece and Turkey in the face of the tragic consequences of the powerful earthquake that hit the Greek island of Samos and to the Turkish province of Izmir.

"Belgium stands in solidarity with Turkey Flag of Turkey and Greece Flag of Greece following the #earthquake this afternoon in the #Aegean sea. Belgium is ready to provide assistance," Belgian foreign ministry said on Twitter.

"Italy expresses its sympathy and solidarity to the people of Greece and of Turkey, struck today by a strong #earthquake in the Aegean Sea. Condolences to the families of the victims and their loved ones and wishes for a speedy recovery to the wounded," Italian foreign ministry wrote. "We express condolences to the families of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to the injured."

READ MORE:In pictures: Earthquake hits heart of Turkey’s Izmir, Greece's Samos

'Tragic events'