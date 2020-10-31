A landslide has left nine people dead, seven injured and one missing after torrential rains in El Salvador, according to civil defence officials.

The slide occurred on Thursday night when earth from the upper part of the San Salvador volcano was set in motion, sweeping up trees and homes along a nearly 4-kilometre course some 20 kilometres north of the capital.

Local resident Roxana Ruiz came to the search area looking for news of her cousin; she later learned her body had been found.

“Three of my relatives died,” Ruiz said. “My cousin, her husband, and their child. They were buried, but now they found them.”

Over 130 homes destroyed

Interior Minister Mario Duran said, “this morning we confirmed the deaths of two adult women, a girl, three adult men and a boy, and a few minutes ago we found a man and a woman."

Duran said trained dogs were aiding in the search. He said that all but one of the 35 missing people had been located, but said the search will continue for one man whose wife's body had already been found.