Tanzania's two main opposition parties have called for a re-run of Wednesday's election after alleging widespread fraud, and they are urging people into the streets for an “endless peaceful demonstration” starting from Monday.

The joint statement on Saturday by the CHADEMA and ACT Wazalendo parties comes hours after populist President John Magufuli was declared the winner of a second five-year term, with a crushing 84 percent of votes.

The ruling party also secured nearly every seat in parliament, giving it the power to change the country's constitution.

“What happened on October 28 was not an election but a butchering of democracy,” CHADEMA chair Freeman Tanzania Chadema party chairman Freeman Mbowe told reporters, asserting that more than 20 people were killed during the vote.

“We demand the election repeated with immediate effect and the dissolving of the national electoral commission.”

He added: “We announce an endless peaceful demonstration beginning Monday until our demands are implemented.”

The resounding victory for the Chama Cha Mapinduzi (Revolutionary Party) will further cement the power of a party that has been in power since independence in 1961, but stands accused of a slide into autocracy under Magufuli.

Election freud allegations

In his bid for a second term, Magufuli has promised to boost the economy by completing infrastructure projects kick-started in his first term, such as a new hydropower dam, a railway line and new planes for the national carrier.

But the opposition and rights groups have complained that his administration has cracked down on critical voices, closing down media outlets and preventing opposition rallies.

Allegations include the rejection of thousands of election observers, a massive slowdown in internet and text-messaging services and ballot box stuffing.