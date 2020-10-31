WORLD
US forces rescue American kidnapped in Niger
27-year-old Philip Walton was abducted on Tuesday from his home in southern Niger but was recovered in Nigeria.
A US and Niger flag are raised side by side at the base camp for air forces and other personnel supporting the construction of Niger Air Base 201 in Agadez, Niger, April 16, 2018. / AP
By Azaera Amza
October 31, 2020

An American citizen kidnapped in the West African nation of Niger this past week has been rescued in a US military operation in neighbouring Nigeria.

Philip Nathan Walton, 27, was taken from his farm in Massalata in southern Niger early on Tuesday morning by armed kidnappers who demanded a ransom from the man’s father.

The US Defense Department confirmed the operation on Saturday, saying it took place in northern Nigeria.

“This American citizen is safe and is now in the care of the US Department of State. No US military personnel were injured during the operation,” the department said in a statement.

 "The United States is committed to the safe return of all US citizens taken captive," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a separate statement.

"We delivered on that commitment late last night in Nigeria, where some of our bravest and most skilled warriors rescued a US citizen," he added.

Militant threat?

Niger has faced a growing number of attacks by militant linked to both Daesh and to Al Qaeda. The kidnapping comes two months after Daesh-linked militants killed six French aid workers and their Niger guide while they were visiting a wildlife park east of the capital.

The US official, who was not authorised to publicly discuss the rescue and spoke on condition of anonymity, said there were no solid indications that Walton's kidnapping was terrorism-related and that it was instead “trending toward a kidnapping for ransom.”

But the official said the US government said it was concerned that the hostage could be passed to another terrorist group, or that the kidnapping could become a prolonged hostage-taking.

Walton is now back in Niger, according to the official, who said no ransom was paid.

A diplomat source in Niger said Walton is now at the US ambassador's residence in Niamey.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly promoted his administration’s focus on securing the release of American hostages held by militant groups abroad as well as others being detained. 

Earlier this month, two Americans held captive by Iranian-backed militants in Yemen were released, along with a third person, in exchange for the return of about 250 of the Houthi rebels from Oman.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
