England have won their first Six Nations title for three years after Ireland lost to France as a coronavirus-delayed rugby championship finally came to an end

Almost a year to the day since they were beaten by South Africa in the World Cup final, England climbed to the summit of the northern hemisphere's showcase tournament with a 34-5 win away to Italy during the second of the day's three games.

Ireland, top of the standings heading into the final round, kicked off in Paris knowing they needed to beat fellow title contenders France by seven points and/or win with a bonus point, achieved by scoring four tries or more, to take the title.

But such calculations became irrelevant as France won 35-27 to hand England the title on points difference ahead of next month's Autumn Nations Cup.

READ MORE: World champs South Africa withdraw from Rugby Championship

England captain Owen Farrell is now set to receive the Six Nations trophy on Sunday after France put paid to the hopes of an Ireland side coached by his father, Andy.

"It got to a point like it seemed it was going our way and thankfully it did," Owen Farrell told the BBC after watching events in Paris from England's hotel in Rome.

The Covid-19 pandemic halted the tournament for more than seven months and England were especially rusty, after breaches of health protocols involving Barbarians players saw last week's warm-up fixture at Twickenham cancelled.

READ MORE:England to take on Italy on October 31 in final round of Six Nations

Changing situations

England coach Eddie Jones, in a Rugby Football Union statement, praised his side for reacting "superbly to the changing situations in the past couple of weeks" to remained focused on winning the title.

Jones also paid tribute to England's absent fans by saying: "It’s strange not having fans in the stadium and we know it is a tough time for the country but we felt your support throughout the campaign and it does make a difference."

Ben Youngs marked his 100th England cap with tries at the start of either half but the visitors, who've yet to lose a Test against Italy, only led 10-5 at the break after Azzurri flanker Jake Polledri, who plays his club rugby in England for Gloucester, scored a try.

Scrum-half Youngs got England going again, with Jamie George, Tom Curry and Henry Slade adding three more tries.