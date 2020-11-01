A swordsman dressed in medieval clothing has killed two people and wounded five others in a Halloween rampage in Quebec City, Canadian police have said after arresting the suspect.

The attacks occurred late on Saturday in multiple locations in the Old Quebec neighborhood, near the tourist hotspot Chateau Frontenac and the National Assembly, the Quebec provincial parliament, according to police.

The suspect, "a man in his mid-20s", was armed with a sword and dressed in "medieval clothing", Quebec City police spokesman Etienne Doyon said during a press briefing.

"According to our initial information, nothing indicates to us that the suspect acted for anything other than personal motivation," police said in a tweet.

According to three witnesses quoted by Quebec newspaper Le Soleil, the attacker allegedly "slit the throat" of his first victim near the Chateau Frontenac hotel and there was "a lot of blood".

The man then continued on Rue des Remparts, where the second person was killed, before heading to the Old Port, wounding the other victims, according to the newspaper.

Quebec resident Karin Lacoste said she was going to a convenience store to do some shopping around 11 pm when she saw several armed police officers wearing bulletproof vests.

"There was one who told me 'run to your home because there is someone walking around, he is a killer and he has killed people'," she told LCN news channel. "I was really scared."

Manhunt

The suspect was arrested early Sunday after a manhunt through the streets of Old Quebec, police spokesman Doyon said.

Police received a report about the attacks at around 10:30 pm and sent several officers to the scene, including dog handlers, Doyon said.