Sunday, November 1, 2020

Clashes in Spain as anger at virus curbs rises

Protesters in several Spanish cities have clashed with security forces for a second night running, police said, as exasperation and anger over coronavirus restrictions grow worldwide.

The unrest in Spain came as more European nations started locking down to try and stem a worrying spike in infections on the continent which has registered more than 278,000 deaths since the virus first emerged in China at the end of 2019.

In Spain, anger spilled onto the streets in sometimes violent fashion overnight Saturday, with looting and vandalism breaking out in some cities on the fringe of protests.

The country has imposed a nationwide nighttime curfew and almost all of Spain's regions have imposed regional border closures to prevent long-distance travel.

The biggest disturbances were in Madrid where scores of demonstrators chanting "freedom!" torched rubbish bins and set up makeshift barricades on the city's main thoroughfare, the Gran Via, images on social media showed.

When police moved in to clear the gathering, they were pelted with stones and flares.

Other cities in the north also experienced unrest, as did Malaga in the south and Barcelona in the northeast.

Police said they arrested 32 people in total.

Already the worst-affected country with 230,556 deaths, Spain also registered 776 new fatalities on Saturday, the largest number in the world, according to an AFP tally from official sources.

UK records 23,254 new cases

Britain has said that an additional 23,254 people had tested positive for Covid-19, up 1,339 from Saturday's tally.

The data published by the government showed an additional 162 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for coronavirus, compared with 326 in Saturday's tally.

Palestine records 6 new deaths

Palestinian health authorities have recorded six additional fatalities from the coronavirus pandemic in the occupied West Bank.

Health Minister Mai al-Kaila said 540 new virus cases were registered over the past 24 hours – 355 cases in the West Bank and 185 in the Gaza Strip.

According to the minister, 35 patients are still in intensive care units.

Sunday’s tally brings the overall count to 65,802 confirmed cases, including 561 deaths, and 58,143 recoveries.

Over 2,000 new cases reported in Turkey

Turkey has registered 2,106 new Covid-19 patients over the past 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry data.

The country’s overall tally now stands at 377,473, the ministry said.

Some 1,515 more patients recovered over the past day, raising the count to 325,486, while the death toll rose by 74 to reach 10,326.

A total of 123,343 additional Covid-19 tests were conducted across the country, bringing the total to over 14.12 million.

The figures showed that the number of patients in critical condition currently stands at 2,177, with 5 percent this week suffering from pneumonia.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter the number of patients in critical condition continues to rise.

Iran registers 7,719 new cases, 434 deaths in one day

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Iran has increased by 7,719 to 620,491, Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari told state TV.

The death toll rose by 434 to 35,298, she said.

Israel begins coronavirus vaccine trials

Israel has begun clinical trials of a novel coronavirus vaccine, authorities said, as the government loosens a second lockdown imposed to stem soaring infections.

Israel will first test the vaccine on 80 people, before extending it to 980 in the second phase, and then 25,000 in the final stage, slated for April or May.

The Israeli trial is one of around 40 "vaccine candidates" being tested worldwide, according to the World Health Organization.

The trial start in Israel coincided with a reduction in lockdown restrictions.

Covid-19 has killed over 2,541 people in Israel out of a total of 314,000 confirmed cases, official figures show.

UK virus lockdown may last longer than four weeks

British government minister has said a new national lockdown in England may have to last longer than the planned four weeks if coronavirus infection rates don’t fall quickly enough.

The lockdown is due to run from Thursday until December 2. Prime Minister Boris Johnson says it is needed to stop hospitals becoming overwhelmed by Covid-19 patients within weeks.

Cabinet minister Michael Gove said Sunday that “with a virus this malignant, and with its capacity to move so quickly, it would be foolish to predict with absolute certainty what will happen in four weeks’ time”.

Under the new restrictions, bars and restaurants can only offer take-out, non-essential shops must close and people will only be able to leave home for a short list of reasons including exercise.

Other venues that must close including bowling alleys, gyms, pools, golf courses, driving ranges, dance studios, horse riding centers, soft play facilities, climbing walls, water parks and theme parks.

Malaysia reports 957 new coronavirus cases with no new deaths

Malaysia has reported 957 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of infections to 32,505.

The health ministry also reported no new fatalities, keeping the death toll at 249.

South Korea expands mask requirements as cases grow

South Korea said it will expand its mandatory mask policy to spas, wedding halls and other places as part of new social distancing rules aimed at preparing for a prolonged Covid-19 outbreak.