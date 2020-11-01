Hundreds of protesters in Pakistan have burnt effigies of France's leader and chanted anti-French slogans, as President Emmanuel Macron tried to send a message of understanding to Muslims around the world.

The demonstrations, which followed anti-France protests across the Muslim world last week, came after President Macron's interview late Saturday in which he said that he understood the shock Muslims felt at caricatures depicting the Prophet Muhammad.

Macron was speaking with the Qatar-based Arabic TV station Al Jazeera, where he also defended freedoms of expression and France's secular values.

'Clarifying misunderstanding'

Macron’s office said the interview was aimed at clarifying misunderstandings around France’s position and the president's words which they say have been taken out of context.

“I have never said that,” Macron told the Al Jazeera interviewer, explaining that some false translations of his words in the media showed him to support the cartoons mocking Prophet Muhammad. “Those are lies.”

Macron explained that all religions are subject to the freedom of expression and “these drawings.”

“I understand and respect that people can be shocked by these cartoons,” he said.

“But I will never accept that someone can justify the use of physical violence because of these cartoons. And I will always defend freedom of speech in my country, of thought, of drawing.”

The interview set off a storm on social media, as many argued the Qatari station erred by giving space to the French President, whom they said failed to apologise for offending Muslims. Some criticised Macron for choosing Al Jazeera, a station that has been at the centre of political disputes between Arab Gulf nations and Turkey and viewed by many as giving airtime to hardliners and Islamist groups, outlawed in many countries in the Middle East.

But for others, Macron's appearance on Al Jazeera was hailed as a success of the protest and boycott campaigns, which have forced the French president to address Muslims through an Arabic-speaking channel.

