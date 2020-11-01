Moldova's pro-Moscow President Igor Dodon has won the most votes in presidential election, according to partial results, but looks set to face his longtime pro-Western rival Maia Sandu in a second round later this month.

The tiny ex-Soviet nation voted on Sunday under the watchful eye of Moscow, which wants the polarised country to remain in its orbit amid political and security crises on Russia's borders.

The incumbent Dodon won 36 percent of the vote compared to Sandu's 30 percent with 46 percent of ballots counted, the electoral commission said, with 36 percent turnout.

As neither the president nor Sandu, who wants Moldova to join the European Union, looks likely to win an outright majority, they will go head-to-head in a second-round vote on November 15.

Multiple political crises

The impoverished country of 3.5 million has long been divided between those favouring closer ties with the EU and those who cling to Soviet-era relations with Moscow.

Although part of the Soviet Union until its collapse in 1991, the country between Ukraine and Romania has close historic ties with Romania and its main language is Romanian.

Many voters, wearing masks against the coronavirus, expressed disappointment with politicians as they cast their ballots in the rainy capital Chisinau.

"We have been waiting for a change for 30 years," Vasile Mardare, a 64-year-old physical education teacher, told AFP.

"I voted for the candidate who will bring Moldova closer to Western living standards."

In recent years, Moldova has been rocked by multiple political crises and a $1 billion bank fraud scheme equivalent to nearly 15 percent of the country's GDP.

Voters fear Belarus-like scenario

Some voters raised fears of post-election unrest such as in fellow ex-Soviet republic Belarus, where protesters have mounted weeks of demonstrations after strongman Alexander Lukashenko claimed victory in an August election.

"We don't want things to happen like in Belarus, but if it continues like this I don't think there will be any another solution," said Maria Turcanu, a 55-year-old doctor in Chisinau, who said she was ready to protest.

Casting his ballot with his wife Galina, Dodon said the country was tired of upheaval.

"More than ever, Moldova must keep away from chaos," he said. "I have voted for a strong Moldova, for economic development and political stability."