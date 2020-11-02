Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has said his government will give provisional provincial status to Gilgit-Baltistan, part of disputed Kashmir, drawing condemnation from India, which has long objected to any such changes by Islamabad.

Islamabad says the "administrative, political and economic reforms are a long-standing demand of the people of Gilgit-Baltistan," and that New Delhi has "no locus standi" on the issue.

Khan's proposal would apply to Gilgit-Baltistan, Pakistan's only land link to China, which is the northern part of the larger Kashmir region.

Both Delhi and Islamabad have claimed all of Kashmir since gaining independence 73 years ago, and have fought two wars over the territory. Most of the Kashmiris favour complete independence or a merger with Pakistan.

"We have made a decision to grant provisional provincial status to Gilgit-Baltistan, which has long been the demand here keeping in view UN Security Council resolutions," Khan said in a speech in the city of Gilgit.

Indian Foreign Ministry spokesman Shri Anurag Srivastava said New Delhi "firmly rejects the attempt by Pakistan to bring material changes to a part of Indian territory, under its illegal and forcible occupation."

Pakistan immediately dismissed India's remarks, saying "India has no locus standi whatsoever on the issue – legal, moral or historical."

Vague constitutional status

Last year India angered Pakistan by announcing changes to the status of India-administered Kashmir, taking away some of the region's privileges.

Both sides control parts of Kashmir, which is divided between them by a United Nations-mandated "Line of Control".

UN observers are still stationed in the region.

Kashmir has carried a vague constitutional status in both countries since 1947 to accommodate for a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions on the dispute that call for a plebiscite in the region. Islamabad, Kashmir-based groups, and the OIC Muslim bloc seek plebiscite in the region, a demand New Delhi has long ignored.

Elections in Gilgit Baltistan

While full details were not immediately disclosed, Khan's proposal appears likely to bring the region closer to the status of Pakistan's other federating provinces.

Khan said the decision was within the scope of the UNSC resolution.

He gave no time-frame for its implementation. Such a move would require a constitutional amendment in Pakistan, which must be passed by two-thirds of Pakistan's parliament.

Khan's visit to the area comes ahead of an election for a Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly, to be held on November 15.