At least 85 people have been killed after a magnitude-6.6 earthquake jolted Izmir, as search and rescue activities in the Aegean province entered their fourth day.

The earthquake on Friday caused several buildings to collapse and flooding due to surges along coast areas.

Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (or AFAD) said on Monday morning that 743 out of 962 injured people had been discharged from hospitals and 220 people are still under treatment.

Earlier on Sunday, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that he was "determined to heal the wounds of our brothers and sisters in Izmir before the cold and rains begin."

Erdogan said that Turkey stands by the "citizens affected by the earthquake."

"We took action to start the necessary work in the region with all our relevant institutions and ministers," Erdogan added.

Hundreds of aftershocks

While visiting the areas, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said the possibility of rescuing victims from debris after an earthquake in Izmir is very high after the first 72 hours.

"We have met with families, all of them are quite resilient. We expect to receive good news and rescue people," said Oktay.

The country's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said on Monday morning so far, there have been 1,044 aftershocks with 43 stronger than magnitude-4.0.

At least 1,864 tents have been installed, with the set up of 2,038 under way.

Temporary accommodation has been established to meet the urgent need for shelter in the city of Izmir, with 3,545 tents, 57 general purpose tents, 24,382 blankets, 13,280 beds, 5,500 sleeping sets, 2,657 kitchen sets and four showers and toilet containers shipped to the zone, AFAD noted.

Turkey's Minister of Environment and Urbanization Murat Kurum said on Monday that damage assessment studies had been conducted in 4,424 buildings including 33,434 independent apartments.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca stressed that there has been no precedence for the current situation – an earthquake disaster during times of a pandemic.

"We should not succumb to the pandemic while fighting an earthquake disaster," Koca noted, urging everyone to continue taking measures against Covid-19.

Search and rescue operations have been completed in nine buildings in Izmir – Turkey’s third-largest city by population – while work continues in eight others, said Kurum, adding damage assessment continues.

AFAD said one of the fatalities came as a result of drowning.

READ MORE:In pictures: Earthquake hits heart of Turkey’s Izmir, Greece's Samos

107 people rescued

AFAD said the quake struck on Friday at 1151 GMT (2:51 pm local time) at a depth of 16.54 km (around 10 miles).

Local media showed wreckage of a multiple-story building in central Izmir, with people climbing it to reach rescuers. Plumes of dust were filmed in several spots in central Izmir.

A total of 107 people have been rescued from the debris so far. During search and rescue operations a three-year-old girl was rescued 65 hours after quake.

Her mother, three siblings were also pulled from debris earlier on Saturday 23 hours after Friday’s earthquake.

Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya said the quake was also felt in the metropolis, but no "damage" was reported.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said several provinces in the region, including Usak, Denizli, Manisa, Balikesir, Aydin, and Mugla, sustained minor damages to some buildings.

Emergency aid

Erdogan also said that a grant-in-aid of over $2.87 million (24 million Turkish liras) has been sent so far to the quake-hit area and more will be provided based on need.

He said that 35 mobile base stations have been shipped to the region, with 25 already installed, adding that after all debris is removed, construction work will start to build houses for those whose homes collapsed.

Erdogan said the National Education Ministry would make a decision whether or not to extend the suspension of education in the area.