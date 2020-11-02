The Azerbaijani army has liberated eight more villages in the Upper Karabakh region from Armenia's occupation.

"Victorious Armed Forces of Azerbaijan have liberated Chaprand, Haji Isaqli, Gosha Bulag villages of Jabrayil, Dere Gilatagh and Boyuk Gilatagh villages of Zangilan, Ishigli, Muradkhanli, and Milanli villages of Gubadli. Long live Azerbaijan's Armed Forces! Karabakh is Azerbaijan!" President Ilhan Aliyev said on Twitter.

Armenian army losses

Armenia's army has continued to suffer losses amid its attacks on Azerbaijani soldiers and settlement areas in various points of the front despite the ceasefire.

“During the day on November 1 and night on November 2, Armenian armed forces fired at the positions of Azerbaijan Army units and our human settlements in different directions of the front using various weapons, including artillery and missiles,” the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry said in a written statement on Monday.

It said the clashes were mainly in the Aghdam, Khojavend, and Gubadli direction.

“During the day and night, a large number of enemy forces, 4 - BM-21 "Grad" MLRS, 10 - different types of howitzers, 3 – trucks loaded with ammunition, and 5 – other auto vehicles were destroyed and wrecked in different directions of the front,” the ministry said.

It added that the Armenian forces were forced to retreat after suffering losses in personnel and military vehicles and they also faced a shortage of weapons, ammunition, and food supplies.

The ministry stressed that the front is under the control of the Azerbaijani army.

Third Su-25 downed

Azerbaijan shot down another Armenian Su-25 fighter jet, according to the country's Defence Ministry on Monday, the third Su-25 to be downed in the last four days.